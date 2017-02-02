#OffScriptOn9: Rep. Norton: Congress 'looking for things to do' with DC laws
Rep. Jason Chaffetz represents a district in Utah that's over 2,000 miles from Washington, D.C. So why is he concerned about local law in the District? Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton weighs in live during Off Script with Bruce Johnson.
WUSA 8:27 PM. EST February 02, 2017
