#OffScriptOn9: Rep. Connolly on why he's boycotting the inauguration

The number of democratic lawmakers boycotting the inauguration now stands at 60. Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly announced today that he won't be in attendance when Donald Trump takes the oath as the 45th President.

WUSA 9:09 PM. EST January 18, 2017

