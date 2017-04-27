#OffScriptOn9: Politico says 'media bubble' is real

President Trump's criticism of the media isn't without merit. The big question many asked after the 2016 election was how did we miss his rise to the highest office in the land? Politico says it has a lot to do with where journalists work.

WUSA 8:11 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories