#OffScriptOn9: Mystics player's foundation works to stop violence

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt plays for the WNBA's Washington Mystics. In 2013, her cousin Julian Dawkins was murdered in the City of Alexandria by an off-duty Arlington County sheriff's deputy. The murder prompted her to start the TRP Foundation.

WUSA 7:41 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

