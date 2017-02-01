#OffScriptOn9: Khizr Khan on Trump immigration order: 'Illegal, mean spirited, un-American'

Khizr Khan is the father of a Gold Star Muslim-American soldier who was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq. Khan spoke with Bruce Johnson after saying Pres. Trump's travel ban has ushered in "the darkest period in U.S. history."

WUSA 8:26 PM. EST February 01, 2017

