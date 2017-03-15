#OffScriptOn9: Is Pres. Trump backing off wiretap claim?

President Trump told Fox News his wiretap claim "covers a lot of different things." Maurice Simpson, president of Prince George's County's Young Democrats, and Evan Young, a member of the Montgomery County Young Republicans, weigh in during Off Script wit

WUSA 7:53 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories