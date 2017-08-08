#OffScriptOn9: How to protect against card skimmers
Card skimming is becoming big business for criminals in the DC area. Police in Fairfax County say they are seeing skimmer cases almost weekly. During 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson,' Janice Park showed us how it works and what you can do to protect your
WUSA 8:21 PM. EDT August 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Couple's dance moves make them a viral hit
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Man saves stranger from fiery car crash
-
Possible tornado hits Salisbury, Md.
-
DC interns create tool to fight fake news
-
Performing a solemn duty - No matter what
-
Vicious brawl breaks out at soccer game
-
Pasco officials discuss change in sinkhole
-
Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral
More Stories
-
North Korea says it's examining plans to attack GuamAug. 8, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Father upset about quality of summer camp lunchAug. 8, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Great weather Wednesday & ThursdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.