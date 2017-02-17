#OffScriptOn9: Has the media reported on Trump unfairly?

China Dickerson is a political strategist and the Executive Director of DC's Young Democrats and Matthew Hurtt is a Republican Delegate and former chair of the Arlington/Falls Church Young Republicans. They weigh on the media's coverage of Pres. Trump.

WUSA 7:45 PM. EST February 17, 2017

