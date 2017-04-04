#OffScriptOn9: GOP tries to revive health care plan
The White House is laying the groundwork for negotiations to move quickly to discuss a possible agreement on the GOP health care bill. Kimberly Leonard, a health care reporter at the Washington Examiner, weighs in during Off Script with Bruce Johnson.
WUSA 8:08 PM. EDT April 04, 2017
