#OffScriptOn9: Going nuclear for Neil Gorsuch

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch for a full vote, but Democrats say they have the votes to block or filibuster when he comes up for a vote. Lydia Wheeler, the Supreme Court reporter for "The Hill," weighs in d

WUSA 7:51 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

