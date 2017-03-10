#OffScriptOn9: Former gang member on how to reduce gang violence
Gang activity is on the rise across the D.C. region. Luis Cardona, the Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator with Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, is a former gang member. He weighs in on the problem during Off Script with Bruce
WUSA 7:36 PM. EST March 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
31-year-old killed in Capitol Heights
-
AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home
-
Harriet Tubman's legacy lives on in Maryland
-
Woman attacked by rapid fox will be OK
-
Friday morning weather webcast
-
Too racy for storefront display?
-
Friday afternoon weather webcast
-
Community mourns 4 high school seniors
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
#OffScriptOn9: Howard U. professor breaks down Carson's slave comment
More Stories
-
For first time ever, cold snap could kill most of…Mar 10, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
A look inside new Harriet Tubman vistor centerMar 10, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Very cold weekend, possible winter storm next weekFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.