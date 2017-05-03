#OffScriptOn9: FBI involved in AU racist acts
The FBI is involved in a hate crime investigation at American University. Its finals week at AU and students are being tested in more ways than ever. Police said the suspect hung three bananas on nooses and placed them around campus. The bananas had word
WUSA 7:46 PM. EDT May 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake service dogs are becoming a problem
-
Verify: Is the Blue Whale challenge responsible for hundreds of suicides?
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
Md. parents prank video outrages YouTube viewers
-
No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash
-
Kids dive for cover as gunman opens fire in DC
-
SCAM ALERT: Your computer security at risk
-
J.E.B. Stuart High School name controversy
-
New scams underscore the need to protect your PayPal account
More Stories
-
Md. man allegedly used Instagram to lure teensMay. 3, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
-
Escaped prisoner may have been hiding in drainage…May. 3, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
-
Clouds move in Thursday, Yellow Weather Alert Friday…Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.