#OffScriptOn9: 'Eroding trust' led to Flynn's resignation
A chat with Russia and lying about it has cost the President's National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, his job. James Goldgeier, the Dean at American University's School of International Service, weighs in.
WUSA 8:03 PM. EST February 14, 2017
