#OffScriptOn9: DOJ needs more time to investigate Trump's wiretap allegation

Kellyanne Conway said she doesn't have any evidence to back up the allegations that then-President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Kelly Jane Torrance, Deputy Managing Editor for The Weekly Standard, weighs in during Off Script with Bruce Johnson.

WUSA 8:08 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories