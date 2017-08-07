#OffScriptOn9: Dispelling Capital Beltway rumors, speeding issues
If you drive the Capital Beltway-- watch your speed or pay up! Maryland is now ticketing vehicles going 67 mph or more on the Capitol Beltway near Suitland Road. During "Off Script with Bruce Johnson" John Townsend from AAA Mid-Atlantic weighed in on spee
WUSA 7:53 PM. EDT August 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Couple's dance moves make them a viral hit
-
Police: Metro riders and residents in Silver Spring oukout for suspects.
-
Pasco officials discuss change in sinkhole
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral
-
Man dies after DC quadruple shooting
-
Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony
-
Monday morning weather webcast
-
Va. boy writes to Trump, the response lands him a job
-
Dad creates 'magic wheelchairs' that make kids feel great
More Stories
-
Possible tornado hits Salisbury, Md.Aug. 7, 2017, 3:59 p.m.
-
LIVE RADAR: Track the stormsMay 18, 2017, 8:05 p.m.
-
9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 16 years laterAug. 7, 2017, 4:16 p.m.