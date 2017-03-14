#OffScriptOn9: DC Mayor Bowser on no snow day, Trump meeting
During Off Script with Bruce Johnson, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser explained what went into the decision to open schools on a two-hour delay Tuesday after a winter storm. She also discussed the meeting she had with Pres. Trump in the Oval Office.
WUSA 7:51 PM. EDT March 14, 2017
