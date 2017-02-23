OffScriptOn9: 'Community policing' a priority for DC's new Chief Peter Newsham

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Young woman's cautionary windshield tale
-
Police investigate crash involving officer
-
FBI, local police search for missing teen
-
Mom's tax refund goes viral
-
Two construction workers shot in SE DC
-
Windshield shirt warning post goes viral
-
'Real Men, Real Women' Billboard Stirs Debate, Protest
-
Fatal fire started by boy with lighter
-
Art fans crash website to see new exhibit
-
Verify: Metro station managers on the job
More Stories
-
Wolf-like dog captured in Capitol Heights areaFeb 23, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
Bao Bao settling into new home in ChinaFeb 23, 2017, 5:58 p.m.
-
70s Friday, T-storms Saturday then blustery SundayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.