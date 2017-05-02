#OffScriptOn9: Colbert slams Trump in Dickerson defense

Late Show host Stephen Colbert launched a verbal attack on President Trump for his put down of 'Face the Nation' host John Dickerson. Trump told Dickerson he likes to call his show 'Deface the Nation.' Take a listen to Colbert's scathing comeback.

WUSA 8:07 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories