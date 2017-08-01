#OffScriptOn9: Building police-community relationships
National Night Out seeks to build police relations with the communities they serve. During "Off Script with Bruce Johnson," D.C. community organizer Olivia Henderson talked about how police are working on their relationship with those in the Greenleaf are
WUSA 7:49 PM. EDT August 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman, 2 kids found in creek in Ashburn
-
Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches
-
Mother claims school letter body-shamed child
-
Brother of Fairfax prosecutor badly bullied
-
Hackers taking you for a ride
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
-
Bodies found believed to be Va. missing mom, kids
-
Sex assault victims struggle to come forward
-
HS senior making a name in sneaker business
-
2 dead after extremely violent weekend in DC
More Stories
-
90s the rest of the weekFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Family: Mom, kids found dead in submerged car in Va.Aug. 1, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Good deed by Md. police officer inspires others to giveAug. 1, 2017, 4:17 p.m.