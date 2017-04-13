#OffScriptOn9: Brother's overdose inspires lifesaving law

It has been four years since Jinny Atwood-Lovitt discovered her 20-year-old brother, Chris, dead in the family's Northern Virginia home. He had overdosed on heroin. She discussed the issue during "Off Script with Bruce Johnson."

WUSA 8:17 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

