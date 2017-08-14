#OffScriptOn9: Aztec Sun brings funk, soul, jazz, Motown to DC

D.C.-based band Aztec Sun is described as upbeat, retro groove steeped in 70s funk and soul, jazz and Motown-era pop. The band talks about how they formed and performed live during 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson.'

WUSA 8:40 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

