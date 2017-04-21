#OffScriptOn9: 1-on-1 with DC's acting police chief

DC's Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham will face issues that include violent crime, the constant threat of terrorism, police staffing, community policing and new efforts to raise awareness on DC's missing children. He sat down with Bruce Johnson during 'O

WUSA 7:59 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories