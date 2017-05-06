Zebra captured after running wild in Florida

WIMAUMA, FLA. -- - There was an unusual scene in Hillsborough County Friday. A zebra was seen running wild through yards, and it was captured on video.

It all started around 2pm. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office got a call about a car accident involving an escaped zebra. The accident happened when a female zebra ran into the driver's side of a Ford F150 near 672, just east of Amber Sweet Lane. The collision broke and shattered the driver's outside mirror.

The driver received some minor cuts from shattered glass and was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital. He's expected to be OK.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office chopper was then able to locate the zebra along 672 and, along with owner and former UniverSoul Circus employee, Jennifer Caudill, were able to capture the exotic animal.

The zebra was returned to her owner.

