Yelp to help customers find gender-neutral bathrooms

The Yelp web site. (Photo: Richard Vogel, AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - Yelp, the crowd-sourced company specializing in online reviews, is wading into the national debate over transgender people's bathroom access with a new feature that will enable consumers to search for businesses offering gender-neutral restrooms.

With our new business attribute, it's easy to find a gender neutral bathroom. https://t.co/TleYEpU1eH — Yelp (@Yelp) March 3, 2017

