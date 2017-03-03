Yelp to help customers find gender-neutral bathrooms

NEW YORK (AP) - Yelp, the crowd-sourced company specializing in online reviews, is wading into the national debate over transgender people's bathroom access with a new feature that will enable consumers to search for businesses offering gender-neutral restrooms.
With our new business attribute, it's easy to find a gender neutral bathroom. https://t.co/TleYEpU1eH— Yelp (@Yelp) March 3, 2017
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs