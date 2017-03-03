WUSA
Yelp to help customers find gender-neutral bathrooms

WUSA 4:44 PM. EST March 03, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) - Yelp, the crowd-sourced company specializing in online reviews, is wading into the national debate over transgender people's bathroom access with a new feature that will enable consumers to search for businesses offering gender-neutral restrooms. 

