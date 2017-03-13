Yard signs offer words of welcome

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The biggest storm of the season arrives Monday night
-
Winter Storm Watch: An update on the Nor'easter
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
Sunday night weather webcast
-
Sunday evening winter storm update
-
Verify: Is April the giraffe really pregnant?
-
Redskins fans protest in Ashburn, Va.
-
Health Alert: A new stroke prevention device, The Watchman
-
Wine Cork Bar takes Trump Hotel to court
-
Honoring Harriet Tubman on the Eastern Shore
More Stories
-
Winter Storm Warning: Biggest snow of the season…Mar 11, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
More than 1,500 flights already canceled through TuesdayMar 13, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
-
Driver injured in fiery crash in Oxon HillMar 13, 2017, 5:57 a.m.