WUSA9 News could start late on January 14

WUSA 5:38 PM. EST January 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:

On Saturday, January 14, WUSA9 will air the following from 7:30-11 p.m.:

7:30-8 p.m.  The NFL Today

8-11 p.m.  AFC Divisional Playoff Game:  Houston @ New England

11 p.m. WUSA9 News at 11 p.m.

Please note that in the event NFL football runs past 11 p.m., CBS Sports will sign off after game conclusion and WUSA9 News will immediately follow.  Tune in for the latest on weather, news and sports.  

(© 2017 WUSA)


