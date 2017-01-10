WUSA9 News could start late on January 10

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:
On Tuesday, January 10, WUSA9 will air the following from 8-11 p.m.:
8 p.m. NCIS
9 p.m. CBS News Coverage of President Obama's Address
9:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory
10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans
11 p.m. WUSA9 News at 11 p.m.
Please note that in the event President Obama's Address runs past 9:30 p.m., the CBS primetime schedule will slide and WUSA9 News will start late. Tune in for the latest on weather, news and sports.
