WUSA9 News could start late on January 10

WUSA 5:27 PM. EST January 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:

On Tuesday, January 10, WUSA9 will air the following from 8-11 p.m.:

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m.  CBS News Coverage of President Obama's Address

9:30 p.m.  The Big Bang Theory

10 p.m. NCIS:  New Orleans

11 p.m. WUSA9 News at 11 p.m.

Please note that in the event President Obama's Address runs past 9:30 p.m.,  the CBS primetime schedule will slide and WUSA9 News will start late.  Tune in for the latest on weather, news and sports.  


