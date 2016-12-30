WUSA9 News at 11:30 p.m. on January 1

WUSA9 (Logo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert : On Sunday, January 1, WUSA9 News is scheduled from 11:30 p.m.- 12:05 a.m. On the same date, NFL football will air from 1-7:30 p.m. and CBS prime from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Please note that in the event NFL football runs long, the CBS primetime schedule will slide and WUSA9 News will immediately follow. Tune in for the latest on weather, news and sports.

If sports overrun is past 7:57:56 p.m., NCIS: Los Angeles will be preempted and WUSA9 News will start at 11 p.m.