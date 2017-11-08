Woman charged with paying $3.70 for $1,800 worth of electronics in Walmart self-checkout

Cheyenne Amber West, 25, was arrested Nov. 6 at Walmart. (Photo: INDIAN RIVER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested at Walmart after a deputy said she rang up more than $1,800 worth of electronics for $3.70 in the self-checkout Monday.

Cheyenne Amber West, 25, of Fort Pierce, was charged with felony grand theft and felony shoplifting, according to her arrest affidavit.

A loss prevention officer at Walmart, in the 5500 block of State Road 60, told a deputy he saw West and another woman select a computer, video game controllers and other merchandise from the electronics department.

The women then covered the barcodes on those items with stickers removed from merchandise in the clearance department and took them to the self-checkout, where they paid $1,821 less than what they should have, according to the affidavit.

"I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford. The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice, as well," West told a deputy, according to the affidavit.

West was being held Tuesday in Indian River County Jail. Bail was set at $3,000.

No charges were filed against the other woman involved.

