Woman charged with filing false police report after alleging abuse by NFL official Carl Johnson

NFL field judge Doug Rosenbaum (67) and line judge Carl Johnson (101) during the second quarter between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Jets won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Galvin, Scott Galvin)

The woman who alleged she was abused NFL line judge and former league vice president of officiating Carl Johnson has been charged with filing a false police report among other crimes, authorities in Louisiana announced on Wednesday.

Sandra Brooks, who was granted a temporary protective order against Johnson in July, was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse battery, defamation, criminal mischief (filing false police report) and filing a false petition for a protective order, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. Brooks, 49, turned herself in on Tuesday and was released on a $2,500 bond

“In reviewing audio recordings which Brooks provided, and through interviews with both parties, investigators determined Brooks, not Johnson, was the predominant aggressor in the February 24 incident and had allegedly committed a battery on Johnson,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Detectives also found no evidence of any wrongdoing by Johnson and ultimately exonerated him in the investigation.”

Reports surfaced that Brooks had been granted a protective order. What wasn’t disclosed until Wednesday is that a judge had dismissed the order 10 days after the temporary protective order was filed in July.

Sheriff's department spokesperson Brennan Matherne said in the statement that detectives had "maintained contact with the NFL throughout the course of the investigation."

Brooks had also contacted the NFL and national news media outlets, according to the the sheriff's office. The allegations were first reported by TMZ in September. Brooks did not reach out to USA TODAY Sports.

Johnson was not placed on the NFL’s exempt list -- the NFL's version of paid leave – and has officiated games this season as scheduled.

"During investigation that lasted several months, detectives interviewed nearly a dozen individuals and reviewed a large number of documents," the sheriff's office said. "They also painstakingly reviewed medical records from multiple medical facilities which contradicted Brooks’ injury claims."

Last month, Brooks contacted investigators at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and asked them to drop the investigation into Johnson.

"Investigators again informed her that they were only pursuing charges on her, not Johnson," department spokesperson Brennan Matherne said in the statement.

