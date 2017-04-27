Why it's going to be a bad summer for ticks and possibly Lyme disease

It’s looking to be a bad summer for ticks!

Experts point to a mild winter and growing deer and mice population. Ticks love mice, and mice are good at transmitting Lyme disease.

When ticks feed on infected mice, they get Lyme. The tick then passes it onto a person when it bites.

Ticks also get a free ride traveling on deer. Since populations are growing, that could mean tick season will be more widespread.

Lyme causes flu-like symptoms, sometimes a red rash, and in especially bad cases, can damage the heart.

Always check yourself after going outdoors. If you spot a tick, get it off as quickly as possible.

You can learn more about Lyme disease and ticks here.

