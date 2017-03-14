Where to find freebies and deals on Pi Day!

Cheese pizza (Photo: Denisk999, Kutsenko Denis)

Pi Day is upon us and whether you're huddled up on your snow day or braving the winter weather, we have the best deals o get you through today! Let us know which one's you take advantage of!

Carrows Restaurants – Wolf down any slice of pie for $3.14 .

Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Treat yourself to any slice of Signature pie for $3.14 .

Fresh Brothers – Join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off any pie order .

Godfather’s Pizza –

Grand Traverse Pie Company

Hungry Howie’s – Purchase any Howie Bread to get a " medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 .

Marie Callender’s – Slice up a fresh lemon meringue pie for $8.99 .

Pi Pizzeria

* Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14 . * A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.

Pieology – Snag a custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.

Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – Feast on an unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14 .

Urban Bricks Pizza – On Pi Day, you can purchase a pizza for $3.14 .

Villa Italian Kitchen – Slice up a whole cheese pizza for $3.14 .

Your Pie – You get pizza, select combos, and craft beer for $3.14 .

Whole Foods – Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza .

Non-Food Pi Day Deals

Adafruit – Shop select Raspberry Pi products for 20% off .

Maker Shed – Take 10% off Raspberry Pi Kit .

Spreadshirts – Show your Pi Day spirit with a Pirate Pi Day t-shirt by Mudge Studios for $10 .

ThinkGeek – Spend $31.41 or more at the online store to get a free Pi Day t-shirt .

Zazzle – Score 14% off your Pi Day order .

