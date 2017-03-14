WUSA
Where to find freebies and deals on Pi Day!

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 8:44 AM. EDT March 14, 2017

Pi Day is upon us and whether you're huddled up on your snow day or braving the winter weather, we have the best deals o get you through today! Let us know which one's you take advantage of! 

  • Godfather’s Pizza – 
* A medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza.
  • Grand Traverse Pie Company 
* A free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase. 
  • Pi Pizzeria
* Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14.
A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.
Non-Food Pi Day Deals

 

