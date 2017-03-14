Where to find freebies and deals on Pi Day!

Pi Day is upon us and whether you're huddled up on your snow day or braving the winter weather, we have the best deals o get you through today! Let us know which one's you take advantage of!
- Bakers Square – Take $2 off pie orders on March 13 – March 14. Valid in-restaurant only.
- Bojangles – Dive your fork into a slice of sweet potato pie for $3.14.
- Boston Market – Gobble down a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.
- Carrows Restaurants – Wolf down any slice of pie for $3.14.
- Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Treat yourself to any slice of Signature pie for $3.14.
- Fresh Brothers – Join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off any pie order.
- Godfather’s Pizza –
* A medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza.
- Grand Traverse Pie Company
* A free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase.
* Free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual pi video contest.
- Hungry Howie’s – Purchase any Howie Bread to get a "medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.
- Marie Callender’s – Slice up a fresh lemon meringue pie for $8.99.
- Pi Pizzeria
* Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14.
* A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.
- Pieology – Snag a custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.
- Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – Feast on an unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.
- Urban Bricks Pizza – On Pi Day, you can purchase a pizza for $3.14.
- Villa Italian Kitchen – Slice up a whole cheese pizza for $3.14.
- Your Pie – You get pizza, select combos, and craft beer for $3.14.
- Whole Foods – Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.
Non-Food Pi Day Deals
- Adafruit – Shop select Raspberry Pi products for 20% off.
- Half.com – Receive 95% off The Life of Pi paperback.
- Maker Shed – Take 10% off Raspberry Pi Kit.
- Spreadshirts – Show your Pi Day spirit with a Pirate Pi Day t-shirt by Mudge Studios for $10.
- ThinkGeek – Spend $31.41 or more at the online store to get a free Pi Day t-shirt.
- Zazzle – Score 14% off your Pi Day order.
