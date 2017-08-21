What's on DR. PHIL! August 21-25!

DR. PHIL (LOGO: CTD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

Counting down to the 2017 season premiere on September 11.

Monday, August 21

Show #15099RR (TV 14 (L))



"My Wife’s Beliefs are Ruining Our Marriage"



Brooke says she turned to God three years ago to help her get through tough times. But her husband, Jack, says his wife has gone to extremes with her new beliefs – he says she thinks God and Jesus speak to her and through her. Jack says it’s causing problems in their marriage because he claims that when he challenges her about God, she becomes unrecognizable and full of rage — red-faced, bulging eyes, spitting and screaming at him. Brooke says all she wants is for Jack to treat her with dignity and respect and to really listen to her beliefs without question. Find out the haunting discovery Dr. Phil makes from Brooke’s past that may help Jack understand why Brooke has changed. (Original airdate: 3/28/17)



Tuesday, August 22

Show #15095RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"My Father Brainwashed Me to be His Wife"



Kelly says she was 11 years old when her father began grooming her to be his “wife.” Kelly claims her father made her iron his clothes, have food on the table when he got home from work, and even forced her into a sexual relationship with him for 12 years. Kelly claims she gave birth to two of his children and was brainwashed into believing it was “normal life.” Kelly’s mother, Christine, says she wondered whether Kelly was being abused by her father but says she eventually threw her hands up in the air and gave up trying to get custody of her because her ex was making it too difficult for her. Christine says she wants her daughter to “move on” with her life, which angers Kelly. Kelly’s best friend, Niquelle, says she noticed the odd relationship between Kelly and her father. When Kelly admitted she was being abused and that the father of her two children was her father, Niquelle immediately called the police, helping to put an end to Kelly’s 12-year ordeal. (Original airdate: 5/9/17)

Wednesday, August 23

Show #15004RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"My Ex-Husband Kidnapped My Children!"



Robin claims her ex-husband, Daniel, kidnapped their two daughters and will not return them to her. But Daniel says that is absolutely untrue and that his goal is to protect his daughters! Robin claims Daniel “convinced” their daughters to leave home and meet him on the corner with nothing but the clothes on their back. Robin says she considers this brainwashing and kidnapping! Daniel says that the girls “ran away” and that he has been battling with his ex-wife in the courts for years to get his daughters back because he claims Robin has a problem with alcohol and constantly dates abusive men. Can Robin and Daniel come together and find a healthy way to co-parent? (Original airdate: 10/10/16)

Thursday, August 24

Show #15301RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“A Father’s Explosive Accusation”



In this dramatic part two conclusion, tensions rise between Robin and Daniel, who both say they desperately want custody of their two daughters, 14-year-old Dani and 12-year-old Zoey, who say they have been torn between both parents for years. Robin has accused Daniel of “brainwashing and kidnapping” their daughters, which Daniel firmly denies. Daniel also reveals a heavy accusation against his ex-wife — how will Robin react to his claims? What will happen to Dani and Zoey? Find out if this family says that they are ready to receive help and move forward, when we also meet Dani and Zoey. (Original airdate: 10/11/16)

Friday, August 25

Show #15125RR (TV 14 (L))



“Boyfriend Accused of Faking Cancer, Lying about Being Kidnapped and Scamming $70,000”

Julianne claims her daughter’s boyfriend, Leighton, has “lied his way through life” and is turning her beautiful daughter, Mariah, into a liar and a con artist. She claims Leighton lied about being kidnapped, faked cancer and convinced a friend to give him $70,000 for a business that never opened. She claims he even created a crowdfunding page to raise money to treat his alleged cancer. Julianne also blames him for getting her daughter, Mariah, addicted to drugs. But, Mariah says Leighton absolutely did not get her addicted to drugs — he just helped her because she has “bad veins.” Leighton and Mariah are pointing the finger at Julianne and claim she is the one who first introduced her daughter to marijuana. Leighton says Julianne is very controlling and manipulative and constantly tries to break them up because she despises him. In a tense in-studio showdown, Julianne faces off against Mariah and Leighton. Are Mariah and Leighton ready to get help? Why was hotel security called before the show, and what happened after Leighton and Mariah arrived at the studio before the taping? (Original airdate: 5/10/17)

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change.

© 2017 WUSA-TV