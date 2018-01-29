What's On DR. PHIL! 1/29-2/2! Includes ‘House of Horrors'

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Dr. Phil McGraw attends 2016 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Eisman, 2016 Getty Images)

Monday, January 29

Show #16409 (TV 14 (S)(D))



“Inside the California ‘House of Horrors’: 13 Children Allegedly Shackled, Starved and Abused”



ALL-NEW! Inside what some are calling the “California House of Horrors” where police say 13 children were starved, chained up, and abused by their own parents. Family, neighbors, and childhood friends speak out on the secrets that allegedly went on behind closed doors. Plus, kidnap survivor Michelle Knight sends a message to the children.



Tuesday, January 30

Show #16005 (TV 14 (L))



“Critical Crossfire: ‘My Husband’s Ex-Wife Accused Me of Poisoning and Kidnapping Her Son"



ALL-NEW! Marla and Marty went through a bitter divorce in 2013. Marty then married Jennifer, and a shared parenting plan was eventually finalized between Marty and Marla that clearly stated that “neither party shall annoy, molest, interfere with or harass the other in any manner, either directly or indirectly.” The police have reportedly been called over 100 times to address alleged breaches of the parenting agreement, and Marty and Marla’s child is caught in the crossfire. According to Jennifer, Marla called the police claiming that Jennifer had poisoned her 10-year-old son David and also accused her of kidnapping him, which Jennifer adamantly denies. Who is at fault here? One thing is for sure: the child is paying the price for this parenting drama.



Wednesday, January 31

Show #16086 (TV 14 (L))



“A Woman Terrified of Food … And What Happened to Sexy Vegan?”



ALL-NEW! Vanessa says she’s “knocking on death’s door.” She says she’s physically and mentally afraid of food, weighs only 90 pounds, and is convinced if she eats anything she will choke and die. Her husband, Michael, says he’s at his wits’ end because Vanessa is slowly killing herself. Michael says he wants her to seek help now. Can Dr. Phil help Vanessa before it’s too late? And, who can forget Sexy Vegan? Viewers first met Sexy three months ago when he moonwalked across Dr. Phil’s stage, verbally abused his mother, and disrespected the audience. Dr. Phil was forced to get security to escort Sexy off stage. Today, Sexy is back. Will he finally apologize for his behavior?



Thursday, February 1

Show #16408 (RATING TBD)



“Exclusive: Deadly Michigan Rock Throwing: Parents of One of the Accused Teens Speak Out”



ALL-NEW! Five Michigan teens have been charged as adults with second-degree murder after allegedly throwing rocks over a highway overpass, one of which killed a father of four. In an exclusive interview, the father of one of the boys accused speaks out.



Friday, February 2 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #16042 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“Accusations of Lies, Child Sex Abuse and Stalking”



ALL-NEW! Crystal accuses her ex-boyfriend, Anthony, of the unspeakable. She claims Anthony sexually assaulted their 3-year-old daughter on at least two separate occasions in 2016. Although she admits she did not witness the assaults, Crystal says she is 100% convinced her daughter is telling the truth. Crystal claims she’s brought proof confirming Anthony as the alleged monster she says he is. Crystal says that as long as she’s alive, Anthony will never breathe the same air as their daughter again. Anthony is adamant that he has never sexually assaulted his daughter or even touched her inappropriately. Anthony says Crystal is “crazy and a liar.” Anthony accuses Crystal and her mother, Barbara, of brainwashing and coaching his daughter into making these horrific claims. Did Anthony sexually assault the 3-year-old? Did Crystal invent this entire story? Can Dr. Phil expose the truth? This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised.

