What's on DR. PHIL! 12/25-12/29! 10 a.m. start on Friday!

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Dr. Phil McGraw attends 2016 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Eisman, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Thursday from 4-5 p.m.

On Friday, December 29, DR. PHIL will air from 10-11 a.m. On Friday afternoon, The Sun Bowl: NC State vs Arizona State is scheduled from 3-7 p.m.

Monday, December 25

Show #16028RR (TV 14 (L))



"My Son is Living in a Tent Because My Husband Won’t Allow Him to Come Home; I Fear My Son is Losing His Mind. Please Help Us Before He Rips My Family Apart!"



Margaret emailed Dr. Phil about her 22-year-old son, Tommy. She says her youngest son was bright, creative and a personable young boy who used to dress in three-piece suits to school every day and occasionally take on the persona of his favorite movie villain. But, Margaret says something changed in Tommy around the same time his parents divorced 15 years ago. According to Margaret, Tommy is now manipulative and plagued by “demons.” He has broken his hand punching walls, he claims to have been assaulted multiple times, and now he sleeps in a tent in the middle of the hot desert. Margaret is on the brink of divorce once again, but this time it’s because her husband, David, has given her a deadline of two weeks to choose between him and Tommy. Tommy’s biological father, Tom, says his son is disturbed and unhappy. He hasn’t always seen eye to eye with his ex-wife, but the one thing they both agree on is that this may truly be Tommy’s last hope. (CTD) (Original airdate: 10/4/17)

Tuesday, December 26

Show #16009RR (TV 14 (L))



"Our Soccer Mom Had an Affair, Abandoned Our Family and Now Wants Forgiveness!"



Alex, Scott, and Sean claim their mother, Geraldine, abandoned them as young children 25 years ago to start a new family. The boys say they began their life with a perfect soccer mom but were soon lost boys floating from home to home for most of their young lives. Geraldine wrote to the show saying she’s apologized over and over again, and it’s time for her sons to move on so she can have a relationship with her grandchildren. The three boys come face-to-face with their mom for the first time in years on Dr. Phil’s stage. Can this fractured family be saved? (CTD) (Original airdate: 9/29/17)

Wednesday, December 27

Show #16018RR (TV PG (L)(S)(D))



“Stalking, Hiding in the Bushes and a Restraining Order: A Teen Girl’s Obsession with Her Ex-Boyfriend”



A teen girl so obsessed with her on-again, off-again boyfriend that he claims she has become a stalker, forcing him to get a restraining order … for three years! Cristie says her 19-year-old daughter Corryn started dating 17-year-old Jack almost two years ago and every time they break up, Corryn becomes a “crazy ex-girlfriend.” Jack claims Corryn calls him hundreds of times a day, breaks into his house and hides behind the bushes to watch his every move, each time violating the restraining order. But, Corryn says Jack plays games with her and lures her to him every time. Cristie and Jack’s mom, Brytt, say they’ve had it and want their teens’ relationship to end today — but what does Corryn have to say about that? Can she stop obsessing over Jack, and will she keep a promise she made to Dr. Phil? (CTD) (Original airdate: 9/20/17)



Thursday, December 28

Show #16013RR (TV PG (L))



"How Did My Daughter Go from Working as a Successful School Counselor with a Master’s Degree to Neglecting Her Family and Living in an RV!?"



Sandra and her husband, Bobby, claim that after eating a hamburger and getting a mysterious illness, her daughter, Shaela, went from being a mother of two with a master’s degree working as a school counselor to being unemployed and living in an RV. Sandra says Shaela has exhibited some very strange behaviors, including trimming bushes and pulling weeds in the middle of the night, and taking apart her entire RV. Sandra says she’s extremely concerned with her daughter’s dramatic change. Shaela says she is frustrated by her mother’s inability to trust her decisions, including how she wishes to raise her own children. Shaela’s sister, Sara, says Shaela was always mean and self-centered, before she lost her job, house and family. (CTD) (Original airdate: 9/28/17)

Friday, December 29

Show #16039RR (TV PG)



"My Dad’s Fiancée is a Scheming Gold Digger Who is 29 Years Younger -- and Just Four Years Older than I Am!"



Bree says her 53-year-old father, David, jumped into a relationship with 24-year-old Brooke after just knowing her for four weeks. She says he then moved Brooke into his home, along with her two small children after only knowing her for a couple of months! And, Bree says she just learned on Facebook that her dad recently proposed marriage to Brooke without even telling her about it. Bree claims this is all part of Brooke’s scheming plan to get her hands on her father’s money. Bree claims this is a pattern with her father, but David says this time he was smart, and he has protected his millions with a prenup. He says he’s just happy that “young and beautiful” Brooke agreed to marry him in just one month in a wedding on the beach before setting sail on a romantic cruise. Can Bree stop her father’s wedding to his much younger fiancée? Or will David and Brooke decide to pursue their future plans despite Bree’s desperate pleas for her father to stop being manipulated? (CTD) (Original airdate: 10/24/17)

© 2017 WUSA-TV