What's On DR. PHIL! 1/22-1/26! All new!

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Dr. Phil McGraw attends 2016 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Eisman, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

All new episodes this week!

Monday, January 22

Show #16071 (TV 14 (L))



"My Daughter is Being Brainwashed by a Psychic and I Think He is a Con Artist"



ALL-NEW! Kristine claims her daughter Shaina is a neglectful mother to her three young children and says she had no choice but to involve Family Services when she learned her grandson not only set fire to the kitchen while Shaina slept, but also fell out of his second-story bedroom window. Kristine claims her vindictive daughter is delusional, claiming that she can see fairies and is a reincarnation of Pocahontas. Kristine says there is no doubt in her mind that her daughter is mentally ill and a danger to her children. But that’s not all. Kristine claims her daughter is also addicted to psychics, specifically, an online medium named Dennis. Kristine says he proclaims to be “God’s Messenger,” and Shaina has followed the messages from Dennis’ guiding “spirit” to the letter. Shaina says she is a good mother and says Dennis is 100 percent genuine and there's no doubt he is God's messenger. She also says her mother blows everything out of proportion, is constantly interfering, and it needs to stop. (CTD)

Tuesday, January 23

Show #16072 (TV 14 (L))



“Double Trouble Brothers: What Happened to Mike and Matt?”



ALL-NEW! Dr. Phil follows up with some of his most talked-about guests. When viewers first met Tina and David, they were desperate parents who said they had given their sons, Mike and Matt, everything growing up, but their sons had repaid them by stealing money, smoking pot, dealing drugs and making their lives a living hell. But, Mike and Matt said their parents were the ones who needed Dr. Phil’s help. So, what happened to this broken family after the show? And, what happened to Lisa, who appeared on the show because her daughter, Misti, said she was a “raging alcoholic?" Has Lisa been able to maintain her sobriety? Find out how these past guests and their families are doing today. Plus, Mel is a former guest who was not only having relationship issues, but she was also struggling with her weight. After discussing Dr. Phil’s The 20/20 Diet, Mel took Dr. Phil’s advice about her health to heart. The results of her hard work this past year are absolutely shocking – you will not recognize the new Mel! (CTD)



Wednesday, January 24

Show #16078 (TV 14 (L))



"We Believe a Lying, Scheming Con Artist Has Scammed Disaster Relief Donations"



ALL-NEW! In 2016, flames tore through the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. The wildfires were the deadliest Tennessee had ever seen, claiming the lives of over a dozen people while injuring approximately 134. Local resident Darlene says she lost her home, her business and even friends in the disaster. She says the fires changed her life forever in an unimaginable way, and she felt compelled to help others and joined a support group run by another resident, Melinda. Darlene claims it wasn’t long before she started to have serious suspicions that Melinda was “a scamming, lying, mentally unstable bully who scammed innocent victims.” Darlene claims Melinda wrote on social media that she lost everything in the fire, and that she started a donation page and pocketed all of the cash. Melinda admits she received and spent the donated money but denies any wrongdoing. (CTD)



Thursday, January 25

Show #16081 (TV PG)



"40 Trips to the ER, 27 Doctors and 50 Christmas Trees. ‘My Daughter is a Hypochondriac and a Hoarder!"



ALL-NEW! Kelly says in the last year, her daughter, Danielle, changed from a vibrant young woman to a health-obsessed hypochondriac and a hoarder. Kelly says Danielle spends all day monitoring her vitals, going to doctors and buying thousands of dollars’ worth of useless junk, including, most recently, 50 Christmas trees. Danielle claims she changed almost overnight and now has such debilitating panic attacks, that she was rushed to the ER 40 times in the last year alone! Currently, Danielle says she can’t drive, can't work, and can’t even take care of her children by herself. Danielle says she’s seen 27 doctors and finds it unacceptable that they keep throwing all of her issues under the umbrella of anxiety. Danielle says she knows something is seriously wrong with her - but Kelly says she believes all of her daughter’s problems are in her head. So is Danielle really sick? Have doctors just missed the underlying cause of all her problems? (CTD)

Friday, January 26

Show #16087 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"My Mooching Mom Has Cost Me $100K and Needs to Get Out of My House!"



ALL-NEW! Aja says she is sick and tired of taking care of her ungrateful, entitled, drug-addicted mother, Janet. Aja says she has allowed her mom to live with her for eight of the 10 years of her marriage. Aja claims she’s spent $100,000 taking care of her mom and that she does absolutely everything for her without any appreciation. Janet rejects Aja’s claim that she is somehow taking advantage of Aja. She says she pays rent, regularly goes to Narcotics Anonymous, so what else does Aja want from her? Aja says she’s glad her mom has made improvements, but it doesn’t make up for her and her older sister, Ashley’s, neglected childhood. Aja claims they were put in constant danger and surrounded by violent criminals and firearms. But Janet says, “I think my past drug addiction has made my girls the women they are today.” Will Aja finally give her mother the boot? Can this family possibly come together after years of animosity? Find out! (CTD)

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change.

© 2018 WUSA-TV