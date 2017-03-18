Wellness Dog Food issues voluntary recall on canned food

(Photo: Wellness Dog Food)

Massachusetts-based dog food company Wellness Dog Food issued a limited, voluntary recall for one of its canned dog foods Saturday.

Following a scare of elevated levels of naturally occurring levels of beef thyroid hormones, Wellness Dog Foods issued the voluntary recall. Per Dog Food Advisor, elevated levels of thyroid hormone could potentially affect a dog's metabolism and cause increased thirst, restless behavior, and weight loss.

The limited recall was suggested for the 'Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs', a 13.2-ounce can of dog food. Affected cans have Best-By dates of February 2, 2019, August 19, 2019, and August 30, 2019.

The company said they have yet to receive any complaints associated with the canned food.

Consumers who own any affected can of 'Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs' are asked to email the company at wecare@wellpet.com , or call them at (877) 227-9587.

© 2017 KSDK-TV