UPDATE: Jarrius Robertson's liver transplant 'went GREAT'

NEW ORLEANS -- After 14 years of waiting, Jarrius has a new liver.

Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, the smiling, trash talking, charismatic face of the Saints, underwent surgery today for a full liver transplant.

According to his father, Jordy, Jarrius' surgery "went GREAT! JJ is resting now with a NEW, working liver."

He went on the say that the next few days would be huge for his son's future.

In a video posted to Facebook by Jarrius "JJ" Robertson's father, Jordy, it was announced that his 15-year-old son will receive a life-saving liver transplant.

"We finally got our hero," Jordy said, declaring it national JJ day. "As a parent, I prayed for this day, that this day would come. So I need everyone to lift us up in prayer, to pray with us."

Jarrius lives with biliary artesia, a liver disease that slows his growth.

"This starts a new life for us," Jarrius' father said. "If he's ready, I'm ready."

