Wawa will offer free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday

(Photo: Wawa)

The Mid-Atlantic region's most beloved convenience store wants you wired for the Super Bowl.

In all its Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware stores, Wawa is offering free coffee of any size on Sunday until kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Wawa is headquartered in Chester Heights, part of Greater Philadelphia. The company mascot is a Canada goose.

“We’ve always had a special connection to the Philadelphia culture and its sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens said in a news release. "We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for a different bird."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved