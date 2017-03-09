WATCH these hilarious security camera videos released by NEST

Share This Story

You would think home security video would be all about catching burglars in action, but really, they catch all sorts of things. This is why Nest shared their best "Nesties" with all of us to enjoy.

So, let's not waste any more of your time and get right to it.

Without further ado here are the 2017 Nestie awards:

Need a laugh? Watch the best of NEST America's funniest home videos