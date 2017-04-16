WATCH: Horse goes after gator near Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Here’s something you don’t see every day. It’s a horse going after a gator in Alachua County.

The video was shot by Krystal Berry at Paynes Prairie on Wednesday. When she posted, she said her heart was still racing.

% INLINE %

Krystal says the horse and gator didn’t show any signs of distress when they left, and she called the park after she left to make sure they were OK.

