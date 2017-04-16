WUSA
WATCH: Horse goes after gator near Gainesville

Check out this video from Alachua County that Krystal Berry shot Wednesday.

10News staff , WTSP 8:18 AM. EDT April 16, 2017

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Here’s something you don’t see every day.  It’s a horse going after a gator in Alachua County.

The video was shot by Krystal Berry at Paynes Prairie on Wednesday.  When she posted, she said her heart was still racing.    

Krystal says the horse and gator didn’t show any signs of distress when they left, and she called the park after she left to make sure they were OK.

