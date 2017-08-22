Was the total eclipse experience worth it?

Solar eclipse reaches totality as seen from Silverton, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017. (Photo: KGW)

GREENVILLE, SC (WUSA9) - Hundreds of people from the D.C. area traveled to South Carolina to experience the total eclipse firsthand.



WUSA's Peggy Fox was one of them. She took her teenaged children to Greenville where they watched the spectacular show from Furman University Stadium.



As the moon took a bite out of the sun, it started getting cooler.



"Go ahead, put your glasses on and watch the light dim for the final time," the crowd was instructed by a science professor handling play-by-play and offering valuable advice.



Furman's band played "Mars" accompanying the moon for the start of its big show.



As the total eclipse began and the crowd got excited.



Suddenly, the sun was gone, and the crowd is told to, "Take off your glasses now! Look around the sun. You can see the corona!"



Peggy and her kids, and the entire stadium were blown away at the amazing sight.



It was not pitch black, but dark enough to see the planets, Venus and Jupiter.



After a two minutes total eclipse, there was another stunning sight..."Diamond ring!" When the sun began peeking through the other side, the image looked like a daikon ring with points of light shooting out.



"Now's when you should put your glasses back on," said the teacher.



The shared experienced with thousands of others people made it more exciting.



"It's very, very humbling," said Gary Smith from Reston. Other reactions from spectators:



"Excellent."



"That was cool," said a little boy.



"Awesome," said his mom.



"It was outstanding. Unbelievable experience," said a dad walking with his family. His wife was speechless.



And the Heckers from McLean were there. "There's such a huge difference when you're in an area where it's 'total.' And it was the most amazing thing I've ever seen," said Jack Hecker.



Peggy and her kids agree.



Next up, 2024. Road trip anyone?

