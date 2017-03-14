Close WAKE UP WASHINGTON Special Edition on March 15 at 4 a.m. WUSA 1:10 PM. EDT March 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: On Wednesday morning, March 15, WUSA9 will air a WAKE UP WASHINGTON Special Edition from 4-4:30 a.m. Tune in for the latest on weather, traffic, news, possible delays and possible closings. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Local business owner creates snow plow toilet WUSA Live Video Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe The biggest storm of the season arrives Monday night Monday night weather forecast Flights cancelled due to winter storm WUSA Breaking News Cherry blossoms might not make peak bloom Verify: Is April the giraffe really pregnant? DC EAGLE CAM: Eagles protect eggs after snowfall More Stories Winter storm winds down, bitter cold to follow Mar 11, 2017, 7:19 p.m. Md. restaurant closes for weather, opens for storm crews Mar 14, 2017, 10:37 a.m. Winter storm causes power outages throughout area Mar 14, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs