WAKE UP WASHINGTON Special Edition on January 6 at 4 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: On Friday morning, January 6, WUSA9 will air a WAKE UP WASHINGTON Special Edition from 4-4:30 a.m. Tune in for the latest on weather, traffic, possible delays and news.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bartender gets thank you for life-saving move
-
Marijuana giveaway on inauguration day
-
Wednesday night weather webcast
-
United Airlines kicks unattended minor off flight
-
Union says fired workers were scapegoats
-
Bay Bridge reopens after three-vehicle crash
-
MPD release body cam video of Javon Hall shooting
-
Police: Suspect used stolen gun to kill girl
More Stories
-
Woodlawn Elementary on lockdown after suspect flees policeJan. 5, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
-
All Metro rail lines on 20 min. delaysJan. 5, 2017, 10:08 a.m.
-
Macy's store in Alexandria's Landmark Mall to closeJan. 5, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs