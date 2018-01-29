WUSA
Wake Up Washington Special Edition on January 30 at 4 a.m.

WUSA 12:15 PM. EST January 29, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: On Tuesday morning, January 30, WUSA9 will air a Wake Up Washington Special Edition from 4-4:30 a.m. Tune in for the latest on weather, news, traffic and possible delays and closings.

