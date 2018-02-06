WUSA
Close

Wake Up Washington Special Edition on February 7 at 4 a.m.

WUSA 10:42 AM. EST February 06, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: On Wednesday morning, February 7, WUSA9 will air a Wake Up Washington Special Edition from 4-4:30 a.m. Tune in for the latest on weather, news, traffic and possible delays and closings.

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories