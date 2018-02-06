Close Wake Up Washington Special Edition on February 7 at 4 a.m. WUSA 10:42 AM. EST February 06, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: On Wednesday morning, February 7, WUSA9 will air a Wake Up Washington Special Edition from 4-4:30 a.m. Tune in for the latest on weather, news, traffic and possible delays and closings. © 2018 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time Tuesday night weather webcast Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital More Stories 1 dead, 1 injured in crash on BW Parkway Feb. 6, 2018, 5:45 a.m. Student injured after being shot on grounds of Oxon… Feb. 5, 2018, 7:34 p.m. Dow opens sharply lower but recovers after briefly… Feb. 6, 2018, 9:59 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs