WAKE UP WASHINGTON airs 7-10 a.m. on January 21

WUSA 6:19 PM. EST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:  On Saturday, January 21, an expanded WAKE UP WASHINGTON is scheduled from 7-10 a.m.  Tune in for the latest on The Women's March on Washington, weather, traffic and news.

