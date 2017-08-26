Video of truck slamming into overhead sign goes viral

A dump truck with its bed raised slammed into an overhead sign assembly on a Houston area freeway on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

A video showing a large dump truck colliding with an overhead freeway sign near Houston on Thursday has gone viral, with more than 18 million views since it was posted.

According to multiple news reports, the person who posted the video, Carlos Escobedo, was driving on Houston's East Loop behind the dump truck, trying to let the driver know his bed was up. However, before he could get the driver's attention, the dump truck smashed into an overhead sign assembly and flipped sideways, snarling traffic for miles.

Escobedo caught the entire crash on video, which he uploaded to Facebook.

The driver's condition was not immediately known.

