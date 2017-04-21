WUSA
Va. Beach adoption center waives sterilization fees for all dogs

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 9:26 AM. EDT April 21, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Are you looking to adopt a new forever friend? The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center would like the make that process a little easier, and cheaper. 

The center is waiving all dog sterilization fees until May 11. 

Without those fees all dog adoptions will cost only $25, excluding city licenses for city residents. 

If you are interested in adopting a new family member from the center, visit their location at 341 South Birdneck Road. 

For more information, call (757) 385-4444.

