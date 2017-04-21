Va. Beach adoption center waives sterilization fees for all dogs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Are you looking to adopt a new forever friend? The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center would like the make that process a little easier, and cheaper.
The center is waiving all dog sterilization fees until May 11.
Without those fees all dog adoptions will cost only $25, excluding city licenses for city residents.
If you are interested in adopting a new family member from the center, visit their location at 341 South Birdneck Road.
For more information, call (757) 385-4444.
