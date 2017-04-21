Va. Beach adoption center waives sterilization fees for all dogs

Meet Chance! One of the adoption center's dogs. (Photo: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Are you looking to adopt a new forever friend? The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center would like the make that process a little easier, and cheaper.

The center is waiving all dog sterilization fees until May 11.

Without those fees all dog adoptions will cost only $25, excluding city licenses for city residents.

If you are interested in adopting a new family member from the center, visit their location at 341 South Birdneck Road.

For more information, call (757) 385-4444.

