U.S. Virgin Islands offering spending credits as part of centennial celebration

View over harbor and red roofs of warehouses and shops in of Charlotte Amalie in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, USA (Photo: Steve Heap, 2011)

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS - The U.S. Virgin Islands is marking 100 years by giving $300 in spending credits to visitors.

According to the U.S. Virgin Island’s tourism site, the credits can be used for historical/cultural tours and activities. The reason for the promotion is that 2017 is the 100-year anniversary of Transfer Day, the day in which control of the islands was formally transferred from Denmark to the United States. The U.S. purchased the islands in 1917 for $25 million in gold, seeing them as a strategic location. GO HERE to learn more about Transfer Day.

To qualify for the spending credit, trips MUST be booked on the island’s official tourism website and travelers must spend a minimum of three nights in a participating hotel on St Croix, St. John or St. Thomas. Trips must be booked before Oct. 1, 2017 and the travel window is listed on the site as Jan. 2 to Dec. 31, 2017. The tourism site added those who book on the site and travel in March would also receive a “Commemorative “Centennial” Souvenir.”

GO HERE for more information and to book a trip.

